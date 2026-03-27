Mark Cuban Heroes Center hosts annual Suit Up Experience
The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center will host its annual Suit Up Experience tomorrow, an event designed to help young men build confidence, sharpen their style, and prepare for future opportunities. Students receive professional guidance on fit, presentation, and first impressions. One Cedar Hill ISD senior, a standout varsity basketball player preparing for college, says the experience helps him project confidence and set high standards for himself both on and off the court.