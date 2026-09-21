Man shot by ICE in Austin being held in detention center with bullet in his back, lawyer says A lawyer for the man who was shot identified him as Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, a 28-year-old Venezuelan national. Attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch told CBS News that Garces Perez was working for DoorDash at the time of the shooting, and said he called his wife from his car while "yelling in pain." DoorDash confirmed he was in the process of a delivery when the shooting happened and said it was investigating.