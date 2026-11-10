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Man charged with killing woman aboard Galveston-based cruise ship

The FBI says it is investigating a reported homicide on a cruise ship that returned to port after leaving Galveston, Texas, on Monday. The agency said in a brief post on X that its Texas City office is responding to the reported incident aboard the MSC Seascape. The ship docked in Galveston sometime earlier in the day. The FBI said a maritime liaison agent is now working with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Port of Galveston Police Department, Customs and Border Patrol, and the cruise line. The Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed 48-year-old Jason Leon Watford of Tyler is the suspect arrested in the MSC Seascape homicide investigation. Jail records show he is in custody on a federal hold.
2h ago (00:39)
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