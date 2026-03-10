Major pickleball tournament kicks off in McKinney The first of four major pickleball tournaments coming to North Texas this year is underway in McKinney, where more than 20,000 fans are expected for the 2026 Veolia Texas Open. Several competitors with local ties call it a home‑court advantage. The booming sport’s presence in the region is no accident — the Pro Pickleball Association’s international headquarters now sits inside a sprawling downtown Dallas office tower, making North Texas a hub for both the Texas Open and the world championships scheduled later this year.