Maine governor declares “Flagg Day” to honor likely Mavs' top pick Cooper Flagg The governor of Maine has officially declared a special “Flagg Day” — with two Gs — to celebrate Cooper Flagg’s extraordinary achievements. Widely projected to be the No. 1 pick in tonight's NBA Draft, the 18-year-old phenom has already made history. Before even stepping onto the court for his freshman season at Duke University, Flagg has amassed an estimated $28 million through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals. He’s also secured major endorsement deals with New Balance and became the first male college basketball player to sign with Gatorade — all before playing a single college game.