Lovejoy aims for first state title as six DFW teams compete in Round Rock The Texas high school baseball state tournament is underway in Round Rock, with six Dallas–Fort Worth–area teams in the hunt for championships. The Lucas Lovejoy Leopards will play Thursday night for the Class 5A Division II state title, seeking the program’s first championship. Coaches and players say their confidence starts with strong pitching, a clear approach to scoring runs, and excitement about the opportunity ahead.