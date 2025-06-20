Watch CBS News

Loose dogs maul Flower Mound family's horses

Two horses in Flower Mound were badly injured after being attacked by loose dogs. One, a miniature horse named Baby Bug, is recovering from serious wounds. The family is heartbroken and caring for her day by day.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.