Longtime North Texas transportation director fired after 35 years with regional agency The North Central Texas Council of Governments has confirmed that its longtime transportation director was fired after 35 years with the agency. He had overseen regional transportation planning for decades and was expected to play a key role in preparations for the upcoming World Cup. Although he outlined a succession plan last year, he had planned to stay on longer to focus on major upcoming projects. Local leaders say his influence shaped North Texas’ transportation growth over decades.