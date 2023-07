Long-awaited property tax deal heads to Gov. Abbott's desk At any moment, Gov. Abbott could sign a new property tax relief bill. This comes after lawmakers agreed on $18 billion in cuts. Homeowners could save $2,600 for the first two years. It also raises the homestead exemption to $100,000 for most homeowners. Once signed by the governor, voters must pass the plan in November for it to take effect for the 2023 tax year.