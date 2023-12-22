Watch CBS News

Lonestar's first holiday party

Our Canine Companion Lonestar had quite the holiday party at the training facility in Irving. There were treats for the puppies and the people. Lonestar was the youngest puppy there, but he fit right in with the furry festivities.
