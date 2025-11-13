Lionfish dubbed "feral hogs of the sea" threaten Gulf ecosystems, Texas economy / Texas Monthly Lionfish, an invasive species in the Gulf of Mexico, are drawing concern in Texas for their destructive impact on marine ecosystems and the economy. Described as the “feral hogs of the sea,” lionfish consume massive amounts of native species, including commercial fish such as red snapper, tuna and shrimp. Scientists say reefs where lionfish thrive have seen up to an 85% reduction in biomass, underscoring the scale of the threat.