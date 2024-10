"Likely R" To "Lean R": What this means for the Texas Senate race between Cruz & Allred New ratings by the Cook Political Report show the Texas Senate race between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred has become more competitive. Eye on Politics reporter Jack Fink speaks with the candidates running in one of the few purple districts in Texas: State House District 70 in Collin County. This and more in the latest episode of Eye On Politics. (original air date: October 6, 2024.)