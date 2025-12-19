Lewisville firefighters mourn death of colleague killed in off‑duty motorcycle crash Firefighters in Lewisville and across North Texas are mourning the death of 40‑year‑old firefighter and father Michael Swope, who died in an off‑duty motorcycle crash in Fort Worth. His colleagues at Station 2 say they are devastated, describing him as a smart, skilled paramedic who made a deep impact on everyone he worked with. Many say the loss still doesn’t feel real as they process the shock of his sudden death.