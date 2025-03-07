Watch CBS News

Learn how to change a tire on a Monster Truck

CBS News Texas reporter Bo Evans gets first-hand experience learning maintenance for a 12,000-pound monster truck from Texas native and monster truck driver Tristan England. It's all ahead of Monster Jam, which takes place Saturday at AT&T Stadium.
