Laura Wilson’s new show captures the color and life she found across the Mexican border Photographer Laura Wilson — celebrated in publications like The New York Times Magazine and Vanity Fair — is showcasing a new exhibition inspired by decades of traveling through and falling in love with Mexico. Wilson says her lifelong wanderlust drew her south soon after moving to Texas, where her first trip across the border into Nuevo Laredo revealed vibrant color, culture, and street life that has shaped her work ever since.