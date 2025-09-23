Kroger’s tailgate tips include party trays, local beers, and dad jokes With football season in full swing, Kroger stopped by the CBS News Texas studio to showcase easy tailgate favorites. From party wings and sushi trays to local Texas beers like Shiner, the spread was designed to impress friends and family. Kroger also highlighted its service deli, where customers can order ready-made trays, and celebrated the season with Oktoberfest-themed options — all served with a side of dad jokes and football puns.