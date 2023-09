Kraft recalls American cheese slices due to wrapper issues Kraft is voluntary voluntarily recalling more than 80,000 cases of cheese slices. The company says one of its wrapping machines allowed thin strips of film to remain on slices after the wrapper was removed, which is a choking hazard. It applies to 16 ounce and 3 pound multi-packs of Kraft Singles American pasteurized prepared cheese products with use by dates of January 2024.