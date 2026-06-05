Keller heads to state final as longtime coach prepares for his last game Keller High School’s baseball team is one win away from a state title, heading into tomorrow’s 6A Division I final against Lake Travis. The game will also mark the final outing for the team’s longtime head coach, who is retiring after 28 years. Players say they hope to cap his career with a championship, led by a standout pitcher who credits the coach for shaping the program and making their final season together meaningful.