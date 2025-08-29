Journalist recalls pausing coverage to help evacuate residents during Hurricane Katrina Twenty years after Hurricane Katrina, CBS News Texas journalists Steve Pickett and Billy Sexton are reflecting on their experience covering the storm’s aftermath. They stepped in after fellow reporter J.D. Miles was injured, joining rescue efforts in Metairie, Louisiana, where floodwaters overwhelmed neighborhoods and stranded elderly residents. Pickett recalls having to stop reporting to help evacuate people, calling it the only time in his career he had to choose saving lives over telling the story.