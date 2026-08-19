Karmelo Anthony's defense wins recusal of judge in appeals process Karmelo Anthony's defense team won the recusal it requested in a Collin County court on Wednesday, meaning an outside judge will hear his case as he appeals his murder conviction in the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf. His attorneys asked for a new judge to oversee the 19-year-old's appeal, which began around 9 a.m. Thursday. Anthony's legal team argued its motion to recuse State District Judge John Roach Jr. from overseeing the appeals process. Judge Sid Harle, of the Fourth Administrative Judicial Region in San Antonio, was set to hear that motion. J.D. Miles and Steve Pickett have the latest.