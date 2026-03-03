Justice Department drops court fights over Trump‑era effort to limit law firms’ federal access The Justice Department has ended its long-running court battles with several major law firms after disputes over whether the Trump administration could restrict their access to federal work. The firms had attorneys who previously opposed or investigated former President Donald Trump, prompting efforts to block them from government contracts. Federal judges in Washington, D.C., ultimately protected the firms’ access, and the department declined to comment as the cases were dropped.