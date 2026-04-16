Jury to see video of Athena Strand's murder Thursday after hearing father's testimony On day 8 of sentencing in Tanner Horner's murder trial, jurors heard from Jacob Strand, Athena Strand's father. Prosecutors also played video of Horner on his FedEx delivery route the day after Strand's murder becoming frustrated that the road near her home was blocked. Jurors will also see video from inside the truck of Horner strangling Strand; the judge is not allowing that video to be seen outside of the courtroom.