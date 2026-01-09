Jurors shown classroom evidence as first week of Uvalde officer trial ends As the first week of the trial for a former Uvalde school officer concludes, prosecutors shifted their focus to what happened inside the classrooms during the shooting. Jurors were shown images from rooms where the gunman opened fire, killing 19 students and two teachers, though the judge blocked cameras from capturing most of the visuals due to their graphic nature. Prosecutors also called witnesses to walk jurors through investigative details, including where bullet casings were found and what evidence was documented at the scene.