Jurors examine detailed classroom evidence as former Uvalde officer’s trial ends first week Jurors in the trial of the former Uvalde school officer spent the day examining crime‑scene photos from inside the Robb Elementary classrooms — images so graphic that most cannot be released publicly. Experts walked them through bullet paths, shattered windows, and damage inside the rooms to show how the gunfire moved during the attack. It was the most detailed, technical look at the scene so far, closing out the first week of testimony.