Watch CBS News

Juneteenth mural in Deep Ellum unveiled

Artist JD Moore is leaving an impression, a history map of sorts, in Deep Ellum as a nod to the day known as Juneteenth. Check out his story here: https://www.cbsnews.com/texas/video/dallas-artist-tells-a-juneteenth-legacy-story-through-his-art/#x
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.