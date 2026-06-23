Judge orders Atmos to preserve evidence in deadly Dallas apartment explosion A judge is now requiring Atmos Energy to preserve any evidence related to last month’s deadly apartment explosion in Dallas’ Oak Cliff neighborhood. It is in response to a new lawsuit filed by a survivor of the blast. The lawsuit claims Atmos failed to repair long‑standing gas leaks, failed to replace outdated gas lines, and had improper markings of the utility lines before drilling took place. The filing seeks a permanent injunction to prevent Atmos from charging customers for gas that leaked.