Judge Chitty recused himself from Kaufman County triple murders case in 2013 One of Chitty's most notable criminal cases involved Eric Williams, a disgraced Kaufman County Justice of the Peace. Williams was convicted in 2012 for stealing county computer monitors. Instead of prison time, Chitty sentenced Williams to probation. Authorities say that conviction fueled a revenge plot to murder prosecutor Mark Hasse, District Attorney Mike McLelland and his wife, Cynthia. Chitty recused himself from the case following the murders, because he was likely to be called as a witness. Williams still remains on death row today.