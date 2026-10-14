James Talarico addresses 9-day campaign absence, abortion debate and immigration at CNN Jubilee town hall Democrat James Talarico was asked about his very publicized absence from the campaign trail for nine days so close to the election. He said he had a nasty case of the flu and worked remotely from home and wouldn't change doing that. The state representative from Austin also used one of his overall campaign themes, of blaming billionaires, and encouraging Democrats, Independents, and Republicans to join his campaign to sharply criticize all of the false claims online and social media that gained millions of views. More