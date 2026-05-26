Iran says U.S. violated cease-fire amid talks on reopening Strait of Hormuz Iran is accusing the United States of violating a cease-fire after the U.S. military carried out what it described as self‑defense strikes overnight. The tensions come as negotiators work on a tentative agreement that would require Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz before the U.S. lifts its naval blockade. Under the proposal, Tehran would limit enriched uranium in exchange for sanctions relief, with broader nuclear talks to follow.