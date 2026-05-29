Investigators focus on whether 811 was called before deadly Dallas gas explosion Investigators say a drilling crew struck a gas line while taking soil samples for a planned redevelopment of the Oak Cliff apartment complex, triggering the explosion that killed three and injured five. The complex was in escrow, and an engineering firm had hired a subcontractor to bore through concrete. It’s still unclear whether anyone called 811 to mark utility lines, as required by law. The initial report came in as a gas leak before the blast injured multiple people and destroyed part of the building.