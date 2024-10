Internet access crucial for students, says Collin County Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Many students, like Praise Louis, rely on internet access for schoolwork, but lack it at home. Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County CEO Shawn Wills highlighted that over 51% of their kids are on free or reduced meals, making internet access a lower priority for families. AT&T’s Connected Learning Center in McKinney provides a safe space for these students to get online.