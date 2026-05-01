Injured Fort Worth police civilian worker receives hero’s sendoff A civilian employee with the Fort Worth Police Department is back home after receiving a hero’s sendoff upon being released from the hospital. The married father of four was hit in the eye with shrapnel after being shot at while responding to a burglary call as part of the department’s Civilian Response Unit. The police chief emphasized the importance of the unit, calling its members essential partners embedded within the department who deserve full support. Officials say the employee is also a decorated Marine veteran who previously received a Purple Heart.