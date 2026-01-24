Icy roads keep drivers home as Collin County traffic nearly disappears Road conditions across Collin County were nearly empty late Saturday as ice and sleet made travel dangerous. Crews moving from McKinney through Frisco and into Plano found smooth, untouched roadways with almost no tire tracks — a clear sign that most residents chose to stay put. Only an occasional car moved along the frontage roads, but overall traffic had virtually disappeared as people remained parked and off the roads during the deep freeze.