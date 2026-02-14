Hundreds welcome Buddhist monks home after 2,300‑mile peace walk from Fort Worth A 2,300‑mile peace walk from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., came to an emotional end as hundreds gathered at a Stop Six temple to welcome home a group of Buddhist monks. The 19‑member group, led by Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, reflected on the compassion and mindfulness they hoped to spread during the long pilgrimage. Pannakara said the homecoming was deeply moving and emphasized the walk’s message of slowing down, looking inward, and choosing peace.