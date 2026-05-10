How the Supreme Court's pending decision on abortion pills could impact Texas women On Monday, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito or the entire Supreme Court could decide the next steps for the abortion drug mifepristone. Alito restored full access to the medication after the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled that the FDA's rule from 2023 allowing mifepristone to be sent to patients through the mail after they had a telehealth visit was wrong. Instead, they reinstituted prior rules requiring patients to have in-person doctor visits to receive the drug. The case involves a Louisiana law. Texas banned the use of mifepristone for elective abortions in 2022. But the FDA's rule in 2023 allowed Texas women to get the pills in the mail after a telehealth visit.