Houston shop’s crawfish ice cream draws curious — and cautious — customers A Houston ice cream shop is drawing attention for its unusual new flavor: crawfish ice cream. Red Circle Ice Cream mixes butter, Cajun spices and fresh crawfish into the dessert, even topping each scoop with a crawfish claw. Owners say demand has been high, though they admit the sweet‑and‑spicy seafood blend isn’t for everyone. They encourage customers to try it — with the warning that they may want to avoid kissing anyone afterward.