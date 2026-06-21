Hot and humid Father's Day for North Texas to kick off summer equinox Happy Father's Day and official start to Summer Equinox! Summer Solstice started at 3:24 a.m. on Sunday, and is the longest day of the year. Expect the day to last 14 hours and 19 minutes. The start of summer will be hot! Most of the North Texas area will see sunshine and dry conditions, though a few afternoon storms will be possible east of I-35. Lightning, gusty winds, and localized flooding due to heavy rainfall are the highest threats.