Hospital warns social‑media challenge is driving rise in Benadryl overdoses Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth is warning families about a dangerous social‑media challenge after treating more than 100 children for Benadryl overdoses in the past six months, including one case that resulted in death. Doctors say the trend involves teens taking excessive amounts of the over‑the‑counter medication, and they’re urging parents to start difficult but necessary conversations about online risks, peer pressure and what their kids are watching.