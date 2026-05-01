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Historic aircraft battered as hail slams Fort Worth Aviation Museum

Communities across North Texas are still cleaning up after the weekend’s severe storms, including in Fort Worth, where hail caused significant damage at the Fort Worth Aviation Museum. The museum, known as a local hidden gem, saw multiple aircraft struck by large hail that left holes in the ground and damage across the outdoor collection. The museum’s executive director is now asking for community support as staff assess the impact and begin repairs.
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