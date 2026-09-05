High temps for North Texas this Labor Day weekend A ridge of high pressure is strengthening over the plains, leading to above-average temperatures and mostly dry conditions this Labor Day weekend in North Texas. Expect temperatures to climb into the middle 90s by lunch Saturday and to top out around 99 degrees in the late afternoon. Winds are mild out of the southeast and will continue to pump in moisture across the region. The marginally high dew point temperatures will push the heat index to around 106 degrees in some spots.