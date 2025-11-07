High School Game of the Week: Highland Park, Midlothian clash for district crown One of the biggest high school football matchups of the week is set at Highlander Stadium, where Highland Park hosts Midlothian with the District 7‑5A title on the line. Highland Park enters undefeated in district play, while Midlothian sits just one game back and eager to shake up the standings. As the regular season nears its end, the Panthers say they’re treating the game like day one, fueled by camaraderie and determination to pull off an upset.