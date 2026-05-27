Heavy morning storms drench eastern DFW as weekend heat builds North Texas is heading into mid‑summer‑like heat, with “feels‑like” temperatures expected to climb into the upper 90s by the weekend. Meteorologists are urging people to stay hydrated, even as a few isolated rain chances linger. Heavy storms earlier in the day dropped 2.5 to 4 inches of rain in parts of Rockwall, Kaufman and Rowlett, causing flight delays and cancellations at DFW Airport despite the airport itself receiving only about half an inch of rain over the past three days.