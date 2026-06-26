Heat builds across North Texas as first 100‑degree day approaches North Texas is heading into a hot stretch, with temperatures pushing toward the triple digits through the weekend. Strong southerly winds will bring frequent gusts between 35 and 40 mph, offering some relief from the heat. Conditions stay dry, with only a few brief sprinkles reported today and no meaningful rain expected over the next week. Weekend highs hold steady in the upper 90s as the region nears its first 100‑degree day of the year.