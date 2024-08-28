Heart transplant is another save for Hall of Fame pitcher Lee Arthur Smith Lee Arthur Smith is a Hall of Fame baseball player who played for the Chicago Cubs, the Boston Red Sox, The NY Yankees, and five other teams. He was known as the closer, a relief pitcher who was the first pitcher to reach 400 saves. Over the years he’s stayed active with no real health issues that he knew of. That is until he noticed he would be out of breath when simply tying his shoes. It turns out he had a rare genetic disease that happens to be common in African Americans called Cardiac Amyloidosis. His heart condition worsened rapidly, and he nearly died from this condition. He was put on the heart transplant list waiting for a heart transplant at Baylor University Medical Center. In June this year, he underwent successful heart transplant surgery, and now feels like a new man once again. And wants to warn others to listen to their bodies... And especially to men: Go to the doctor.