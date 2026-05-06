Handwritten letters make a comeback as pen pal programs reconnect people worldwide A nostalgic trend is spreading from New Hampshire to New Zealand as handwritten letters return to mailboxes. Schools and community groups are launching pen pal programs, encouraging a new generation to slow down, write by hand, and build deeper connections than texting can offer. Communication experts say the lasting emotional thread created through letter‑writing is something digital messages can’t easily replicate, much like the renewed appreciation for vinyl records.