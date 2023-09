H.E.B. prepares for Allen opening in October H.E.B. is taking over North Texas. Shoppers in Melissa, Prosper and Rockwall can expect opening dates in 2025. The popular San Antonio based grocery store is also preparing to open its Allen store on October 4. Over the last couple of years, H.E.B. has really expanded its footprint in North Texas, with stores in Frisco, Plano and McKinney. H.E.B. has also announced plans for new stores in Mansfield and North Fort Worth.