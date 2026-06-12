Gunman, victim dead and 10 injured in Midland mass shooting A mass shooting in Midland left one victim and the gunman dead and injured 10 others Friday, prompting a large law enforcement response that included armored vehicles, SWAT helicopters and a police robot, as investigators said the shooter had been wanted days earlier in an attempted murder of a peace officer; authorities kept the area near a veterinary clinic in Midland secured as an active crime scene while they worked to determine what led to the attack.