Grapevine mayor marks 50 years in office as city launches golden jubilee The city of Grapevine is preparing a year‑long Golden Jubilee to honor Mayor William Tate’s 50th year in office, making him one of the longest‑serving mayors in Texas. Tate, who first became mayor at age 30, says the celebration is meant to recognize the entire community rather than himself. As part of the festivities, a statue of him will be unveiled. In an interview, he reflects on his family’s deep roots, the lessons he’s learned, and the legacy of his five decades of service.