Briana Aldridge and DallasCowboys.com staff writer Patrik Walker discuss the Week 1 win against the Cleveland Browns.

Grading the Dallas Cowboys Week 1 win Briana Aldridge and DallasCowboys.com staff writer Patrik Walker discuss the Week 1 win against the Cleveland Browns.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On