Governor’s funding threat escalates Dallas-ICE dispute With the World Cup less than two months away, the governor’s office is threatening to withhold more than $55 million in security funding and demand repayment of $32 million in grants, accusing Dallas of violating an agreement requiring police cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. The dispute centers on Dallas police policies and long‑standing tensions over how the department interacts with ICE. City officials have not publicly responded, while critics and analysts say the standoff highlights political pressure on Dallas as it prepares for one of the largest events in its history.